Apostle Sterling Green
Departed this earthly life on April 20, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. A great man of faith and love, he is survived by his devoted wife, Sophie Green; daughters Sterlicia Rodney and Tamika Willie; grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing on Friday, May 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794. Private service on Saturday, May 2 followed by interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Howell Funeral Home.