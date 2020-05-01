The Washington Post

STERLING GREEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STERLING GREEN.
Service Information
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD
20794
(301)-604-0101
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
View Map
Service
Private
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Apostle Sterling Green  

Departed this earthly life on April 20, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. A great man of faith and love, he is survived by his devoted wife, Sophie Green; daughters Sterlicia Rodney and Tamika Willie; grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Public viewing on Friday, May 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794. Private service on Saturday, May 2 followed by interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Howell Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.