STERLING JOHNSON Sr.

Sterling J. Johnson, Sr.  

Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. A native of DC, he was a retired District of Columbia Police Officer and a retired Montgomery County School security officer. He was born to the late Thomas Calvin Johnson and Mary Louise Haile. He is survived by his wife, Valissa Johnson; sons, Sterling J. Johnson, Jr. (Angel) and Anthony Johnson; step-daughter Dinesha Rogers (John); stepson Nathaniel (Joey) Rogers; granddaughter, Savannah; step-grandkids, Kaliyah, Savannah, and Prince Rogers and Kairo Spruill; nephew, Jackie Ray Johnson Jr. (LaQuenceyer); and a host of cousins and friends. He had a love of sports, laughter and life and will be dearly missed. Private Homegoing Celebration on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
