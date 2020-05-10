Sterling J. Johnson, Sr.
Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. A native of DC, he was a retired District of Columbia Police Officer and a retired Montgomery County School security officer. He was born to the late Thomas Calvin Johnson and Mary Louise Haile. He is survived by his wife, Valissa Johnson; sons, Sterling J. Johnson, Jr. (Angel) and Anthony Johnson; step-daughter Dinesha Rogers (John); stepson Nathaniel (Joey) Rogers; granddaughter, Savannah; step-grandkids, Kaliyah, Savannah, and Prince Rogers and Kairo Spruill; nephew, Jackie Ray Johnson Jr. (LaQuenceyer); and a host of cousins and friends. He had a love of sports, laughter and life and will be dearly missed. Private Homegoing Celebration on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.