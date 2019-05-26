Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STERLING LLOYD Jr.. View Sign Service Information McGuire Funeral Service, Inc. 7400 Georgia Avenue NW Washington , DC 20012 (202)-882-6600 Send Flowers Notice

LLOYD STERLING M. LLOYD, JR. JUNE 11, 1947-MAY 20, 2019 Sterling M. Lloyd, Jr., 71, of Silver Spring, Maryland died on Monday, May 20, 2019. Mr. Lloyd was born and raised in Washington, DC. He obtained his secondary education in the public schools of Washington, his undergraduate degree at Williams College, and his master's degree in health planning from Cornell University. While at Cornell, he was the recipient of a U.S. Public Health Service Fellowship in health planning. He was employed at the Howard University College of Medicine from 1971 through 2009, when he retired after 37 years of service. Mr. Lloyd was a medical care administrator in the Department of Family Practice from September 1971 to November 1973. From May 1977 to June 1996, he served as Assistant Dean for Student Affairs with responsibility for admissions, premedical programs, financial aid, student recruitment, new student orientation, student personal counseling, and graduation and awards programs. During this time, he was also associated with Howard University activities funded by the federal Health Careers Opportunity Program (HCOP), either as project director or as a member of the advisory committee. These HCOP activities focused on preparing minority and disadvantaged students for entry into and graduation from health professions schools. From July 1996 through June 2009, Mr. Lloyd served as Associate Dean for Administration and Planning of the College of Medicine, with responsibility for assisting the Dean with strategic planning, faculty affairs, information systems, staff coordinations,internal communication, physical facilities, budget and program planning, student financial services, and graduation and awards programs. He continued his commitment to programs to prepare minority and disadvantaged college students for careers in medicine by serving as co-director of the Howard University Summer Medical and Dental Education Program (SMDEP) from 2006 to 2010. SMDEP was a summer program funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for disadvantaged college students interested in medicine or dentistry. Post-retirement, Mr. Lloyd continued his service to the Howard University College of Medicine on a volunteer basis. Mr. Lloyd was author or coauthor of articles published in the Journal of the National Medical Association, the Journal of Medical Education, Academic Medicine, and the Journal of the American Medical Association. He also published and lectured on the history of the Howard University College of Medicine. Mr. Lloyd was an active member of the National Association of Medical Minority Educators (NAMME), at both the national and regional level, and was a member of committees of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). He was a member of All Souls Church, Unitarian in Washington, DC and served as President of its Board of Trustees in 2013. Mr. Lloyd is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Steele Lloyd and his sons, Sterling and Stephen. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Lloyd Price (Hugh), sister-in-law, Claressa Williams Lloyd, nieces, Traer Price (Steve Mitchell), Janeen Price (Steve Lapinsky), Lauren Price, Siobhan Lloyd, Devin Lloyd, nephew, David Lloyd (Danielle), great-niece, Demi Lloyd, and many loving cousins and friends. Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Lloyd's honor either to: The Howard University College of Medicine On-line http://howard.edu/give Please check the Tribute Gift box and enter Mr. Lloyd's name or Checks may be sent to: David Bennett Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations Howard University, 1851 9th St., NW, Washington, DC 20001 Or All Souls Church Unitarian, 1500 Harvard St., NW, Washington, DC 20009. The date of the memorial service for Mr. Lloyd will be announced later. www.mcguire-services.com Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

