MADDOX STERLING RUFFIN MADDOX, JR. Sterling Ruffin Maddox Jr., 78, of Arlington, VA, passed away on March 24 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. He spent most of his life in Montgomery County after growing up in Potomac where the Maddoxes and the extended Bogley family were active in the Potomac Hunt. Ruffin was born in Washington on May 23, 1941, the oldest of three sons to Sterling Ruffin "Rum" Maddox and Jane Bogley Maddox. His surviving brothers are Allan and Byron Maddox, both of Orlando. He is also survived and beloved by his daughters, Jennifer Maddox Sergent and Katharine Maddox, and their families: Jennifer's husband Jim Sergent and their sons Henry and Chalmers; and Katharine's husband Eduardo Manus. Ruffin is also survived by the children of his second wife, Colleen Cayton-Maddox, who predeceased him: Sean and Schuyler Cayton; Sean's wife Cathy and their children Abby, Harper and Jacob; and Schuyler's fiancée, Claire Shamblin. He is also predeceased by his first wife, Marcia McCardle Maddox. Ruffin graduated from The Landon School in 1959 before attending Lehigh University. He then went to Vietnam as a civilian engineer, inspecting construction sites for U.S. military structures. He completed his engineering degree at George Washington University upon his return, then went on to work at his family's civil engineering and land survey firm. During his tenure, the firm surveyed the new Metro rail system; the northeast railroad corridor; Maryland's Ocean City dune line on the Atlantic shore; and DC's Pennsylvania Avenue for its redevelopment between the White House and Union Station. He also served western Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1970-1974. He went on in his career to be a builder/developer, and then with Colleen became a successful Realtor with Washington Fine Properties until he retired. Ruffin adored his family, and reveled in taking vacations to Fenwick Island, Delaware, with his daughters, and winter trips to Vermont, where he taught them how to ski. He and the girls made yearly trips to Orlando to see his brothers and their families, go to Disney World, and water ski on the lake behind his mother's house. Later, he made regular trips to visit his stepsons in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado. He and Colleen also convened big family gatherings with the children and grandchildren at their home on the Chesapeake Bay in Kent Island. When he ultimately had to move into assisted living in Arlington, he found solace and companionship with his dear friend, Mickey Sweeney. Due to current public-health conditions, the family is waiting to hold a celebration of Ruffin's life until everyone can be together again. Anyone wanting to honor his memory is asked to make a donation in his name to at

michaeljfox.org/donate. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 28, 2020

