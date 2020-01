Sterling M. Parker, Sr. (Age 83)



Of Prince Georges County, Maryland. Born on August 24, 1936, passed peacefully away on January 3, 2020. He leaves to cherish a host of family and friends.

Funeral Service on Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Church of the Incarnation, 880

Eastern Ave, NE, Washington, DC.

Viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m.