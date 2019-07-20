STERLING TUCKER
The Honorable Sterling Tucker transitioned on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Michele Jeffery and Lauren Tucker; four grandchildren; many other relatives, friends and colleagues. On Tuesday, July 23 Mr. Tucker will lie in repose at the John Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Road N.W. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 and funeral services will be conducted at Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to s 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington VA, 22202 (www.diabetes.org
) or Trinity Episcopal Church Outreach Ministry to the Homeless. Arrangements by McGuire.