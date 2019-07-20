The Washington Post

STERLING TUCKER

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Reposing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
John Wilson Building
1350 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W.
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
7005 Piney Branch Road N.W.
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Washington National Cathedral
3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Notice
STERLING TUCKER  

The Honorable Sterling Tucker transitioned on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Michele Jeffery and Lauren Tucker; four grandchildren; many other relatives, friends and colleagues. On Tuesday, July 23 Mr. Tucker will lie in repose at the John Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Road N.W. from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 and funeral services will be conducted at Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to s 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington VA, 22202 (www.diabetes.org) or Trinity Episcopal Church Outreach Ministry to the Homeless. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019
