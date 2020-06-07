

STERLING JOHNSTON WEEMS

Sterling Johnston Weems died peacefully on May 20, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the age of 90. Sterling is survived by his wife, Jane, also of St. Petersburg, his daughter Wendy (Bruce) of Charlotte, Vermont, and his sons Sterling (Sallye) of Bethesda, Weyman (Alison) of Littleton, Colorado, and Stuart of San Diego as well as his six grandchildren. Sterling was born on February 4, 1930, in Meridian, Mississippi. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in nuclear engineering and served in the U.S. Air Force as an Atomic Weapons Assembly Officer. He was a Westinghouse engineer working as the lead designer of the nuclear reactors powering aircraft carriers and cruisers. Sterling continued his work in the nuclear power industry at MPR Associates, Inc. in the Washington area until his retirement. His professional accomplishments included over 100 patents ranging from pecan crackers to limiting the speed of nuclear reactions. Sterling and Jane lived in Chevy Chase, where they were members of Columbia Country Club. Sterling was also an avid tennis player and downhill skier into his late 80's. A memorial will be held in St. Petersburg at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store