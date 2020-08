Or Copy this URL to Share

Sterlon L. Queen

Died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, leaves Geneva his wife 50 plus years; two daughters, Lauren Queen and Theasia Queen; mother, Florence Queen; brother, Bernard Queen; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services August 25, 2020 at St. Johns Evangelist Catholic Church, 8908 Old Branch Ave., Clinton MD, Viewing 11 a.m. and Mass 12 p.m. Private burial.



