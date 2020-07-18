1/1
STEVE FARROW
Steve W. Farrow  
Steve W. Farrow died peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A native Washingtonian, he was born February 21, 1949 to the late Loyd and Georgia Farrow. Steve became a successful entrepreneur at an early age. He aligned business with his passion for travel, appreciation of fine African American art, and discovery of books and rare documents that chronicled the African American experience. He is survived by his wife, Donna Brown Farrow; children, Thandywe, Jumoke (Lowaunz) and Maya Farrow; grandchildren, Sadiqa and Jabari Farrow; brother, Jerome Farrow; aunt, Mrs. Ertie Jones; mother-in-law, Mrs. Geneva Brown; and many devoted family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Cynthia Farrow Miller and Tyrone Gary Farrow. Arrangements are private.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 18, 2020.
