STEVE HEIDENBERGER
1955 - 2020
Steve Heidenberger (Age 65)  
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Kensington, MD, on August 13, 2020. Steve was born in Washington, DC, on January 21, 1955, and was a lifelong resident of the area. He received a BS in Architecture from Catholic University in 1979. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ann (Mooney) Heidenberger, and their three children, Kyle, and his husband Michael Williams, Katherine and Peter; his parents, Alice and Peter Heidenberger; and three siblings, Thomas Heidenberger, and his wife Julia, Dick Heidenberger and Betsy Heidenberger. Steve spent his professional career in the construction business, founding Heidenberger Construction Inc., in 1989, and CSI Construction Management Inc., in 2006. He became a partner with TEEL Construction in 2018. A member of the Catholic Business Network, Steve also served as a board member of St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth and Families. Among his other affiliations, Steve was a long-standing member of Columbia Country Club and an honorary fire fighter for the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department. Steve loved long-distance bike riding, golf, swimming, travel, and spending time with family and friends in Bethany Beach, DE. He was a beloved father, husband and friend and he will be greatly missed by those who were touched by his friendship, compassion and humor. Due to the coronavirus, a private service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bethesda, MD, followed by interment at St. Gabriel Cemetery in Potomac, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steve's name can be made to St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth and Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., NE, Hyattsville, MD 20782 and/or Johns Hopkins Brady Urological Institute, c/o Dr. Ken Pienta, 600 N. Wolfe St., CMSC 130, Baltimore, MD 21287.Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.josephgawlers.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
