Steve J. Kemp



Steve J. Kemp, age 72, passed away peacefully in his home in Selbyville, DE on Friday, September 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019. Visitation at 10:30, Mass at 11 a.m., St. Luke's Catholic Church, Ocean City, MD.

