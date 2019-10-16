Guest Book View Sign Service Information Laird Funeral Home Chapel 408 North Union Street Natchez , MS 39120 (601)-442-3636 Funeral 11:00 AM Brentwood United Methodist Church Brentwood , TN View Map Send Flowers Notice

LAMBERT Steven Charles Lambert August 22,1947 - October 07, 2019 Steven Charles Lambert passed away on October 7, 2019, at the age of 72. Steve was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to loving parents Charles and Janet Lambert. He graduated from Duke University in 1969. At Duke, he played clarinet in the pep band, rooted for the basketball team, and always had a fun time with his Kappa Sigma Phi fraternity brothers. He went on to graduate from Georgetown University Law Center in 1974, clerked for Judge Cowen on the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and then began an illustrious career in the practice of law in Washington, DC. Steve was a partner with law firm of Hopkins & Sutter and then Foley & Lardner until 2013. Steve represented clients in complex civil cases. Throughout his career, Steve was a leader in the Bar Association of the United States Court of Federal Claims. He also chaired both firms' Finance Committees and passionately served as co-chair of Foley & Lardner's Pro Bono Committee. After retiring from private practice, Steve offered his talents to the United Methodist Church, working as the denomination's General Counsel in Nashville, Tennessee. This role capped decades of service to the Methodist Church, including service for many years on the boards of Wesley Theological Seminary and Ferrum College. Steve was thoughtful and kind. He lived out the Wesleyan principles of faith, hard work, and service for others. He led many Disciple classes at church, and was a devoted son, brother, father, and "Pop Pop." He greatly enjoyed playing games and spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to buy his grandsons a good book or cheer loudly for the Duke Blue Devils. Steve is survived by his father, Charles Lambert; sister, Deborah Hudson; son, Charles Lambert; daughter, Shelley Carter and husband, Cason Carter; and grandsons, Luke, Henry, and Jake Carter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Lambert. His funeral will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Scholarship Fund at Wesley Theological Seminary: 4500 Mass. Avenue, NW, Washington DC, 20016 (or online at https://www.wesleyseminary.edu/support/give-now/). Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2019

