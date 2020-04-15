

Steve Mosley (Age 64)



Passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home in Upper Marlboro, MD. He died of mesothelioma. Funeral service will be held at Riverdale Baptist Church on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with his son, Rev. Steven D. Mosley officiating. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Steven D. Mosley's Facebook page for family and friends. Burial will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Steve worked as a facilities manager for the United States Treasury Department for 39 years.

He enjoyed cheering on the Washington Redskins, fishing, giving unsolicited advice and most importantly loving his wife and family.

Steve is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rosalind DeLancy-Mosley, his son, Steven DeLancy Mosley (Patrina), his siblings, Allen Mosley (Vicky), Sheila Porter, and Philip Mosley and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their condolences and support at this time.