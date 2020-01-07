The Washington Post

On January 3, 2020 of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved husband of Maria Stathes; loving father of Konstantinos Stathes (Zakelina) and Irene Stathes Tzamaras (George); devoted grandfather of Stavros Stathes, Demetrios Tzamaras and Stavros Tzamaras; brother of Paul Stathes and Nick Stathes; also survived by many loving and caring other family members. Friends and family will be received at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George 7701 Bradley Boulevard Bethesda, Maryland 20817 on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 10 to11 a.m. where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Steve K. Stathes to the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George or to at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate. Please view and sign the family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020
