Steve Westerman
(Age 76)
Of Germantown Maryland lost his battle with prostate cancer on July 15, 2019 at his home. He is the son of the late Herman and Eleanor Westerman. He is survived by his wife, Debbie of 40 years, his son, Brian (Wes) and missed by his dog, Sasha. He is also survived by his brother, Arnie (Judy), his late brother, Richard, as well as his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Steve had a very special circle of friends and everyone that knew him knew what a huge Maryland fan he was. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Philip Rinaldi Funeral Service P.A., 9241 Columbia Blvd, Silver Spring, MD. 20910. The burial service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Crownsville Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD. 21032. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Steve to JSSA Hospice, Charles E. Smith
Jewish Day School or the Maryland Terrapin Club.