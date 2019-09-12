

STEVEN M. ALDERTON



On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Steven M. Alderton passed away at the age of 67. Steve was born in Laona, WI to Irene (Zahringer) and Francis Alderton. Steve received his PhD in 1978 in Communication Theory and Research from On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Steven M. Alderton passed away at the age of 67. Steve was born in Laona, WI to Irene (Zahringer) and Francis Alderton. Steve received his PhD in 1978 in Communication Theory and Research from Indiana University later teaching and conducting research for five years as an assistant professor at Wayne State University. Changing course, Steve earned his law degree from George Washington University Law School in 1987 and, after several years working for a Washington, DC law firm, Steve found his professional calling and worked for the United States Government in Washington, D.C. for nearly 29 years, first in the U.S. General Services Administration's Office of Inspector General and then in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General.

Steve was a talented and passionate artist and a cherished member of Touchstone Gallery in Washington, D.C. for over 20 years. His palette, themes, and tools (sometimes brushes, other times kitchen spatulas or sponge rollers) varied but the results were always an expression of his thoughts, experiences, memories and feelings at the time. He loved to travel, often going to Paris for extended periods, absorbing the colors, textures, and feelings of the places he visited. Steve was humble, kind and generous, lending help to those in need and to those whom he loved whenever he could. Steve's smile (and smirk) was enjoyed by many and he was loved and will be missed by many.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Francis, and is survived by his siblings Richard (Helen) Alderton, Victoria (William) Calhoun, Gerald (Audrey) Alderton, Judith (Kenneth) Liesch and Frances (Thomas) Holloway as well as by 14 nieces and nephews and one aunt.

Funeral services will be held at St. Leonard Church, 5330 Beech St., Laona, WI on September 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Laona Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Washington, D.C. at a later date.