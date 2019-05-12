

Steven Wayne Croston, Sr.



Born in Washington, DC on September 3, 1951 to Mr. and Mrs. William Arthur Croston, formerly of 44th Place S.E., Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home in Germantown, MD. A graduate of Bishop McNamara High School, Mr. Croston held several jobs in security and was a career civil servant with the US Postal Service, achieving senior supervisory status covering federal agencies within the National Capital Region prior to his 2015 retirement. One of his most memorable enjoyments was riding his red Victory motorcycle alongside his son Steven, Jr. Mr. Croston is survived by his spouse Giang Nguyen, her son Allen Duong, Steven's sister Linda Croston-Carson and family, Joseph, Shayla, and Noel Carson, his three children, Stephanie, Steven Jr., and Stacy of former spouse Saundra Lacey, three grandchildren, Jordan Lacey-Croston, Ja'Nae Pickeral, Gabriel Pickeral, one surviving aunt Ada Croston and family of Columbus, Ohio, and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins across the country. We all wish Steven W. Croston, Sr. a safe journey from death of the body to eternity. Services previously held.