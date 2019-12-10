

Steven Michael Donahue



Died peacefully surrounded by family at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House on December 4, 2019 in Prince Frederick, Maryland at the age of 64.

Steve is survived by his wife Sandra, and son Sean, of Prince Frederick, Maryland as well as his brothers Neil Donahue (Sue) and John Donahue (Lisa) and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn R. Donahue and father, Francis J. Donahue of Auburn, Massachusetts.

Steve was born on December 1, 1955 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Carolyn and Francis Donahue. He graduated from Bryant College in 1977 with a degree in Business Administration. After relocating to Maryland, Steve received his Master of Science degree in 2001. Steve had a successful and rewarding career of over 40 years with the U.S. Department of Labor.

He married Sandra Casper in 1983 and they had one son, Sean, in 1991. Steve was a sports enthusiast and loved music and spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of life was held at Mamma Lucia Italian Restaurant on Monday, December 9, 2019.