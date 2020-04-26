Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN GOODWIN. View Sign Service Information Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 (703)-971-7400 Send Flowers Notice

GOODWIN Steven Jay Goodwin May 23, 1960 - April 22, 2020 Steven Jay Goodwin, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, died suddenly, of unknown causes, on April 22, 2020 in Arlington, VA. Steve was larger than life, with a genius sense of humor. Steve never went a day without telling his adored wife of more than 20 years, Susan, how beautiful she was, how much he loved her and how she was his greatest over-achievement. When each of his sons, Dustin and Spencer, were born, he wrote them letters that started by saying this "letter is the beginning of the open communications that I hope will be a cornerstone of our father-son relationship." He taught them that it's ok for a man to cry, express his emotions and do the laundry, and at the same time, be a fierce competitor, passionate/suffering Redskins fan, a handy-man around the house and mischievous trickster. His wife would have to remind him that he was a dad, not one of the "boys," who often instigated the wrestling matches and general shenanigans he pretended to condemn. Steve took great joy in cheering his sons on from the sidelines of their lacrosse games, the bleachers at their basketball games and photo shoots of the boys with their beautiful dates before school dances. Steve was everyone's wordsmith and number one communicator. No family document, speech or post of importance escaped his discerning eye. One of his former co-workers revealed that Steve was the type of writer who inspired you to check your own work over before letting Steve see it. You wanted it to be good enough. Another joked Steve was on the other side now with his red pencil in hand. Steve's partner at BrandFoundations, the marketing firm he co-founded and served as the Principle and Brand Architect, marveled that Steve always knew exactly what to say and how and when to say it. Across the country and across generations, members of the ultimate frisbee community are also mourning the loss of the past president of the Washington Area Frisbee Club, the patriarch of the Hamilton College Ultimate Frisbee club, and the three time world champion participant. Steve was also beloved and respected in both the Ultimate Frisbee and Frisbee Golf communities. If the tributes pouring in are any indication, he was legendary. He was especially famous for his limericks and witty cheers after every game. One former teammate shared that anyone who ever played on a team with Steve knew to go deep when they saw him getting ready to throw the disc. The Washington, DC area music scene will also never be the same. Steve looked most at home with a bass guitar slung over his shoulder. With his photographic memory and perfect ear, he could play anything perfectly. The last band he was a member of was a six piece rock/jazz improvisational group playing clubs in their hometowns of Arlington and Alexandria, VA. His bandmates said that there was a special magic in playing music with someone so big-hearted. "His kindness and integrity suffused every note." He and his wife, Susan, always loved to sing and play guitar together, even when they were first dating. He proposed to Susan on one knee, strumming the guitar and crooning a song that he wrote for her. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of classic rock and other genres. They first bonded over their common love of the Grateful Dead. He was an aficionado of the band; not only could he talk extensively in great detail about specific eras of the band, but also particular shows. Everyone should spin his favorite "Dead" show, which is Fox Theater, Atlanta May 19, 1977. Every family has that one person who holds it together. For ours, it was Steve. His compound was a unique mixture of biting wit and unconditional love. A single text from Steve could propel its target into uncontrollable laughter. A single word could provide its recipient with exactly the support they needed. His sisters, Amy and Barbara, say Steve never missed an opportunity to provide praise or to tell them that he loved them. His mother, Blanche, knows how lucky she was to have such a close connection and relationship with her son. She says Steve was the kind of man who was not afraid to sit down with a table full of women and talk warmly and openly. Steven Jay Goodwin had a rare gift. He could make each person he knew feel like the most important in his life. It was not difficult for Steve, as he had room in his abundant heart for all. He adapted his multidimensional personality, whether it be the athlete, the bass player, the intellect or the comedian to find a special bond with each friend or relative. Many say that he was a Renaissance man with all of his talents, hobbies and emotional intelligence. Everyone insists that he made them a better person. He lived and loved passionately, almost as if he knew life was too short to waste a moment. Indeed, life was much too short for our beloved. Steve, we are sorry for any typos, grammatical errors or missed opportunities with a turn of phrase. We know, and will always know, that you would have done it all infinitely better. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Susan Lieberman Goodwin, and his sons, Dustin, 19, and Spencer, 17. Other survivors include his mother Blanche (Peach) Rosen Goodwin, his father and mother-in-law, David and Renee Sapero Lieberman, his siblings, Barbara Goodwin and Amy (Daniel) Ellison, his sister-in-law, Linda Lieberman Citron (Steven, M.D.), his brother-in-law, Jonathan (Andrea Brody) Lieberman, as well as his nephews and nieces, Henry and Ruby Ellison, Sara Citron (Michael) Kandel and Eric (Jenna Weiner) Citron, Asher and Gabrielle Lieberman and great-nephew. Liam Kandel. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Goodwin of blessed memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Steve's memory to

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Steve's memory to www.SpreadMusicNow.org/Steve , a charitable organization that funds high-quality music education in and out of the classroom to help underserved students on a path to college, career, and life success. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020 