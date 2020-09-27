HITOV Steven Hitov Pioneering Human Rights Strategist and Attorney, dies at 72 Pioneering and beloved human rights strategist and attorney, Steven A. Hitov, General Counsel for the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW) for more than 25 years, died on September 6, 2020 at his home in Adelphi, MD, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Steve was part of a tight-knit team that designed the CIW's groundbreaking Fair Food Program (FFP). The Harvard Business Review called the FFP "one of the top 15 social-impact success stories of the past century" along with Sesame Street, children's car seats, and the eradication of polio. The FFP dramatically transformed for the better the lives of tens of thousands of agricultural workers in real, measurable ways, and forged a blueprint for the protection of fundamental human rights in workplaces in the U.S. and internationally called Worker-driven Social Responsibility (WSR). During the course of Steve's tenure, the CIW went from a community organization born in the dirt-poor, crossroads town of Immokalee in rural Florida to an internationally-recognized leader in the field of business and human rights. His efforts touched the lives of workers from tomato fields in the South to dairy farms in Vermont, fashion runways in New York and Paris, and garment factories in Bangladesh and Lesotho. As a lawyer, Steve fought for nothing less than to eliminate the need for legal remedy. He sought to prevent human rights violations from ever happening in the first place, rather than addressing them after the fact. On Fair Food Program farms, and in WSR workplaces, he did just that. As Cathy Albisa, a New York City Human Rights Commissioner put it, "Steve's genius was the insight that our formal legal system was designed mostly to protect the powerful, rather than to bring meaningful social change to working people. So he and the CIW dreamed up and built a new system. A new democratic system." Grower Jon Esformes, CEO of Sunripe Certified Brands, one of the country's oldest and largest tomato producers, stated simply, "Steve Hitov didn't just change the lives of those around him. Steve Hitov changed the world." Steve cared little for public acclaim. He made an exception when he accepted the Presidential Medal for Excellence in Combatting Modern-Day Slavery at the Obama White House, on behalf of the CIW. He was also proud of being the inaugural recipient of the Gwynne Skinner Human Rights Award. But as a rule he worked his magic in the background. A key author of an unprecedented agreement between Walmart and the CIW, Steve nonetheless did not even attend the public signing ceremony because, in his words, "I wasn't needed. My job was done." Cheryl Queen, former Vice-President for Communications of Compass Group, the international food service giant and FFP partner, said, "I always imagined Steve as one of those heroes of the Old Testament, clothed in a flowing tunic and sandals, fighting pharaohs, lions and Goliaths. I don't know much about Steve's spiritual life, but I believe a life devoted to justice, compassion and righteousness is God's work. His acerbic wit and brilliance, coupled with wisdom made him one of life's most unforgettable characters. Steve was a warrior on the outside, and his cause was just and admirable. Beneath that warrior facade was the sweetest man, who could absolutely melt your heart." Steve was a man of deep convictions, principal among them the proposition that all people are indeed created equal, with equal dignity, equal value, and equal rights before the law. He lived his life determined to bend the world toward his faith in that principle. He applied it in every day relations with his colleagues, too. In fact, Steve's ability to contribute his extraordinary training and intellect, not as an attorney with a client, but as one among a team of equals, was as rare as it was valuable to the CIW's success. Before joining the CIW full-time, Steve was dedicated to carrying out the mission of the Legal Services Corporation, an enduring legacy of the 1960's War On Poverty designed to provide equal justice for all through free legal services for poor people. For more than 40 years Steve managed and directed cutting-edge litigation and advocacy in six different legal services programs in four states - New York, Massachusetts, Florida, and Washington, DC. - on health care reform, low-income housing, public benefits, homelessness, mental health law, and the plight of the elderly poor. He supervised clinical legal education programs at Harvard Law School, Western New England School of Law, and the University of Maryland. In a 1985 case about food stamp cuts that Steve argued before the U.S. Supreme Court - and lost - he was proud that the two Justices who cared about poor people, Thurgood Marshall and William Brennan, sided with his clients. Justice Brennan was persuaded by Steve that "the premises of our polity include minimal protections for the property interests of the poor." Steve's life's work of defending and expanding human rights, always with an eagle-eyed focus on upending the structural causes of poverty, spanned nearly 50 years, and played out in a wide range of arenas, from the U.S. Supreme Court to the farm fields of Florida to the United Nations in Geneva. He dedicated his legal career to ensuring that the poor at the bottom rungs of society could speak with the same powerful voice and wield the same effective legal representation as the rich at the top. He strongly believed for that to happen, lawyers for poor people needed to be twice as good and work twice as hard, which he was and he did. He never let his cancer get in the way, but somehow worked through great pain with the same incisive analysis and humor as always. Steve is featured in the book I Am Not A Tractor: How Farmworkers Took On The Fast Food Giants And Won, and his work in the movie Food Chains. He authored many articles, including "Ending Slavery in the Supply Chain" published in the Wake Forest Law Review. No husband adored his wife more than Steve did his beloved Tillie, a fellow anti-poverty lawyer. He loved to travel with her to countries like Chile and Costa Rica, and delighted in finding marvelous sights for her to enjoy. His ability with word games, crossword puzzles, and puns was legendary. He relished beating friends at ping-pong, and cared far too much about the Red Sox and the Patriots. Steve was born in Newark, NJ in 1948 to parents Joseph J. and M. Minnie Hitov. He lived his early years in Leominster, Mass. He was graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1970 and from New York University Law School in 1975. Steve is survived by his loving wife Matilde "Tillie" Lacayo, sister Eleanor Gottesman with her husband Richard Keller of Oakland, CA, sister Naomi Mayer with her husband Ted of Portland, ME, brother David Hitov of Worcester, MA, four nieces, ST, AddieRose, and Maggie Mayer, and Nikki Jackson, seven nephews, Yuri and Ralphi Gottesman, Dan Moses, Samuel and Benjamin Hitov, Jason Lacayo and Joe Howell, godson Isaiah Asbed, many grandnieces and nephews, as well as innumerable friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by sister-in-law Christine Somogyi. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Steve's memory to the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, 110 S 2nd St, Immokalee, FL 34142 The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. The world has lost a giant, one who happily forsook Goliath for a life well-spent in David's army.



