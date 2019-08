STEVEN H. JONES



On Friday, August 23, 2019, STEVEN H. JONES of Columbia, MD. Beloved husband of Janie M. Jones; loving father of Matthew M. Jones (Kristina Borstnik) and Heather A. Jones; and brother of Daniel L. Jones and Teresa Jones.

The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: