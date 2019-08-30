

Steven Bruce Kay



Of Washington, DC., died suddenly on August 19, 2019, at the age of 61.

A native Washingtonian, Steve was born on December 11, 1957, to Marvin and Dolores Kay. He graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 1975 and went on to receive a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1979 and an MBA from The George Washington

University in 1985. Steve began his career with the Richmarr Companies, a development and construction company his father and Richard Kirstein founded in 1953. In 1995, drawing on their years of experience at Richmarr, Steve joined Richard's son, Gary Kirstein to form Encore Development, where they developed and built their own projects while also providing construction management to outside clients.

Steve approached life with boundless energy, love, and a huge smile. A true child of the '60s and '70s, he was a talented guitarist with a passion for rock and blues, and he played in several bands throughout his life, most recently with his band, Outta The Blues. Steve was an avid tennis player and a frustrated golfer. His greatest pleasure by far was skiing with his wife and children on their frequent trips to Aspen-his favorite place on earth.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Ellen Winer Kay, his adored children, Andrew, Suzanne, and Caroline, his mother, Dolores Tauber Kay, a brother, Craig J. Kay (Stephanie Krupin), and a sister, Karen Matthews. A private funeral service was held on August 23, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to The Risa Fund,

"It's better to burn out than it is to rust, the king is gone but not forgotten."