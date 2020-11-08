1/1
STEVEN KOPPERUD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven L. Kopperud (Age 69)  
Newspaper, magazine correspondent and lobbyist, died of natural causes on October 19, 2020. A long-time residence of Washington, DC, he was in Minneapolis for a family wedding.A brilliant political strategist and coalition builder, Kopperud successfully took writing and communications skills and use them to win legislative and regulatory wars over a 35-year career representing agriculture, agribusiness, biotechnology, animal welfare, farm policy, trade and ag research. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in Journalism and Political Science, he was a former reporter with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and the San Diego Union-Tribune and Washington Bureau Chief with the ABC Publishing Division. He moved to the lobbying side of the policy process and never looked back, Former Senior VP with AFIA, and later Executive VP with Policy Directions, he was semi-retired, but continued to write and provide strategic guidance.An avid reader, adept storyteller, and recognized speaker, he devoured information, valued language, had an all-consuming presence and thought in a way that made discussion a most joyous game. There was always laughter when Steve was in the room.Kopperud is survived by spouse, Judith, brother, Dean (Susan), sisters-in law, Jean and Jill, and the uncle you always wanted to several millennials. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Craig and Brian.A U of Minnesota School of Journalism scholarship in development will be the designated memorial.A remembrance will be held in 2021. Memories and photos can be shared at https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/richfield-mn/steven-kopperud-9859711

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved