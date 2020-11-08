Steven L. Kopperud (Age 69)
Newspaper, magazine correspondent and lobbyist, died of natural causes on October 19, 2020. A long-time residence of Washington, DC, he was in Minneapolis for a family wedding.A brilliant political strategist and coalition builder, Kopperud successfully took writing and communications skills and use them to win legislative and regulatory wars over a 35-year career representing agriculture, agribusiness, biotechnology, animal welfare, farm policy, trade and ag research. A graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in Journalism and Political Science, he was a former reporter with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and the San Diego Union-Tribune and Washington Bureau Chief with the ABC Publishing Division. He moved to the lobbying side of the policy process and never looked back, Former Senior VP with AFIA, and later Executive VP with Policy Directions, he was semi-retired, but continued to write and provide strategic guidance.An avid reader, adept storyteller, and recognized speaker, he devoured information, valued language, had an all-consuming presence and thought in a way that made discussion a most joyous game. There was always laughter when Steve was in the room.Kopperud is survived by spouse, Judith, brother, Dean (Susan), sisters-in law, Jean and Jill, and the uncle you always wanted to several millennials. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Craig and Brian.A U of Minnesota School of Journalism scholarship in development will be the designated memorial.A remembrance will be held in 2021. Memories and photos can be shared at https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/richfield-mn/steven-kopperud-9859711