STEVEN H. KROSNICK (Age 57)



On Monday, April 1, 2019, Steven H. Krosnick, M.D. of Montgomery Village, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Beloved husband of Lisa Krosnick; devoted father of Rebecca Krosnick and Sarah Krosnick; beloved brother of Phyllis Lavine (Jeffrey); brother-in-law of Gary Palter, Mona Palter, and the late Susan Palter; cherished son of Selma Krosnick and the late Barney Krosnick; son-in-law of Barbara Palter and the late Samuel Palter; adored uncle of Matt Lavine and Sophie Lavine; and loving nephew of Bella Gordon.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814. Interment on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Baker Street Jewish Cemeteries (Boston, MA). Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Phyllis and Jeffrey Lavine starting Sunday, April 7, 2019 and ending Monday, April 8, 2019.