STEVEN H. KROSNICK (Age 57)
On Monday, April 1, 2019, Steven H. Krosnick, M.D. of Montgomery Village, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Beloved husband of Lisa Krosnick; devoted father of Rebecca Krosnick and Sarah Krosnick; beloved brother of Phyllis Lavine (Jeffrey); brother-in-law of Gary Palter, Mona Palter, and the late Susan Palter; cherished son of Selma Krosnick and the late Barney Krosnick; son-in-law of Barbara Palter and the late Samuel Palter; adored uncle of Matt Lavine and Sophie Lavine; and loving nephew of Bella Gordon.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814. Interment on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Baker Street Jewish Cemeteries (Boston, MA). Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Phyllis and Jeffrey Lavine starting Sunday, April 7, 2019 and ending Monday, April 8, 2019.
Contributions may be made in memory of Steven Krosnick to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20855 or to the Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Transplant Fund at the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation. Please make checks payable to: University of Maryland Medical System Foundation. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Steven Krosnick to the UMMS Foundation, 110 S. Paca St. 9th floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 or gifts can be made online at www.ummsfoundation.org/give
. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.