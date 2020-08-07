Steven Mathis (Age 70)
Passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the son of Dorothy (Lundberg) and George Mathis. Steve spent the majority of his youth growing up in Waynesboro, Virginia, and he graduated from Ohio University.Steve spent 35 years working for Erie Insurance in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he met his wife Jane and made lifetime friends within the office and from the various law firms he did business with on a daily basis.Steve was an avid sports fan and he closely followed the Virginia Cavaliers and the LSU Tigers. He also enjoyed golf, and while retired he tried to play two or three times a week.Steve is survived by his wife Jane (Monti); his daughter Andrea Mathis of Altamonte Springs, Florida; and many loving relatives and friends.At the request of the family there will be no viewing or funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the healthcare workers of Advent Health Hospital and Hospice. Donors can email the office directly at FishFoundation@adventhealth.com
or call at 386-917-7144. For further details please see www.lankfordfuneralhome.com