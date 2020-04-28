

Steven McKinney-Shipman



Departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at age 71. He is survived by his beloved husband, Robert B. McKinney, after an informal relationship of over 20 years, and a formal one of almost six years, three adored Siamese cats, his mother-in-law Gladys Blankenship, and many friends and coworkers who will surely miss his wit, breadth of knowledge, and love of life. He is also survived by his mother and two siblings. While a nurse by profession, his love of knowledge had led him in recent years to explore astronomy, Egyptology and other fields of archeology, classic movies, gemology, and other interests too many to list. He will surely be mourned for the light to which he brought to this often-lonely world. To end, these are Bob's wedding vows to Steve on July 18, 2014.

Today is the culmination of a dream deferred; a dream that we, as we were coming of age, that we didn't dare not dream. As the years passed, we lived our lives separately and didn't meet until 17 years ago. As we began to know each other, we found compatibility and that certain spark and, most importantly, gave each other respect. Sooner than expected, that spark turned into love, and we each made sure that our love was real, and not an illusion.

Now 17 years later, after merging our lives together by private vows, surviving both the good and the bad, sickness and health, now are taking the step that we would have taken so long ago if it had been allowed us, in order to make our private commitment public.

While I doubt that anyone could doubt my commitment to you, I make here again to you and in front of these witnesses this vow: grow old along with me; the best is yet to come.

The almost-six years were too short, yet I cannot complain that they were not full of joy and happiness.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later time.