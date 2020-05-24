Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN MURPHY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MURPHY STEVEN LAWRENCE MURPHY Steven Lawrence Murphy died after a very short battle with COVID19 on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Billings, Montana on January 17, 1954 to Edward G. and Shirley A. Murphy. At the time of his birth, Steven was given a grim prognosis for a short and difficult life. But Steve was a ball of energy from the moment he learned to propel himself forward on two little feet. Throughout his 66 years, he overcame many obstacles associated with his health and defied those early expectations. He had many successes in employment and independent living that often seemed like a miracle to his friends and family. He always had a joyful outlook and a kind word for others and brought much joy to his friends and family. Steve had a marvelous way of meeting and greeting people so that he acquired many friends everywhere he went. Steve graduated from Albert Einstein High School in Kensington, MD in 1973. After high school, he went to work as a mail clerk and driver for Geico Insurance Company. In 1979, he joined Vitro/BAE defense contractors where he worked until he retired in 2010. Steve lived independently for 25 years at Inwood House in Silver Spring where he served on the Resident Council and bowling team. For the last eight years of his life, Steve lived at Winter Growth Assisted Living in Olney, MD, where he was known as "Number One". Steve was also a devoted member of the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church where he served as an unofficial greeter, welcoming newcomers and joking with friends each Sunday morning. Steve was predeceased by his devoted mother. Of his loving family, Steven leaves his father; two sisters, Linda Dinger of Buffalo, NY, and Barbara Warman (Tim) of Rockville, MD; his nieces, Bethany MacLean (Thomas) and Gwendolyn Warman; and nephew, Samuel Warman. He will also be missed by a grand nephew and two grand nieces as well as numerous cousins in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, Georgia and Virginia. There will be a private graveside ceremony at Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens on Thursday, May 21, for the immediate family. A memorial will be held at a later date when all those who knew and loved Steve can gather to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church www.cedarlane.org/give or Winter Growth Assisted Living www.wintergrowthinc.org/donate/ Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020

