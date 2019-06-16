STEVEN RITCH
On Friday, June 14, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Devoted husband of David Gleekel; loving brother of Roger, Vicki, Janny (Alan), Bonnie, James (Sherri), Cindy and the late Thomas and Mary Ann. Caring son of Stanley (Linda); predeceased by his mother Lucille; cherished uncle of Jennifer (Cain), Amy Terry (Sonya), Andrea (Kent), Pleasant (Cody), Stephen (Rebecca), Amy (Jason), Jessica (Brent), Madeline (Evan), Sophia and Samuel; adored great-uncle of Noah, Jonah, Maya, Mikaela and Max. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday, June 18, 11 a.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Rd., Rockville, MD 20850 with interment to follow at Garden of Rememberance, Clarksburg, MD. Family will be observing Shiva following interment at Asha, 2200 Research Blvd., Rockville, MD and on Wednesday, at 214 N. Adams Street, Rockville, MD. Memorial Service will be held in Hamilton, AL on July 1. Donations in his memory may be made to ASLA, American Speech Language Hearing Association and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.