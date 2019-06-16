

STEVEN RITCH



On Friday, June 14, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Devoted husband of David Gleekel; loving brother of Roger, Vicki, Janny (Alan), Bonnie, James (Sherri), Cindy and the late Thomas and Mary Ann; caring son of Stanley (Linda); predeceased by his mother Lucille; cherished uncle of Jennifer (Cain), Amy, Terry (Sonya), Andrea (Kent), Pleasant (Cody), Stephen (Rebecca), Amy (Jason), Jessica (Brent), Madeline (Evan), Sophia and Samuel; adored great-uncle of Noah, Jonah, Maya and Mikaela.

Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11 a.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Rd., Rockville, MD 20850, with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD. Family will be observing Shiva following the interment at ASHA, 2200 Research Blvd., Rockville, MD. Memorial service will be held in Hamilton, AL on July 1.

Donations in his memory can be made to American Speech Language Hearing Association and Prostate Cancer Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.