Steven M. Robinson (Age 66)
Of Arlington, VA (formerly of Vienna, VA) passed away on September 30, 2020. Steve was born on September 8, 1954, to Alfred E. Robinson, Jr. and Doris (Marshall) Robinson. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a degree in Political Science, Steve embarked on a career in sales, culminating in his role as Vice President of Government Sales at Knoll, where he worked for 25 years.His extensive knowledge of the complexities of government procurement was unmatched. He was an honest, caring person who never failed to acknowledge the personal lives of his clients and peers. No question went unanswered. He had a brilliant mind and a detailed memory that was beyond impressive. He never failed to give credit where it was due.Steve was devoted to his family and instilled the attributes of kindness and respect for all people without prejudice. He is survived by his wife, Laney Dollard Robinson; and two children, Ellen and Kevin (Christopher Sheets). He leaves behind three brothers, Scott (Michelle), David (Mary Pat), and Christopher (Kari Pearre); as well as 11 nieces and nephews.His aunt Brenda and uncle Louis Gubinsky were among his fiercest advocates. Their children Sharon and Mark (Kathy and three children) also remain.Wake and burial are private. Contributions to the National Brain Tumor Society would be appreciated. (www.braintumor.org
)