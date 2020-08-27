Steven Schiff
A businessman who worked in the textile industry, passed away peacefully on August 25,2020 at the age of 74 at his home in Lake Worth, FL, after a long illness, surrounded by family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Steve was a long-time resident of Rockville, MD, also living in New York and Delaware, before retiring to Florida with his wife Merna of 53 years. He had a strong eye for color and design, spending his entire career in the textile industry, owning Panatex Fabrics, Inc. based in Maryland, and Dynamic Draperies in Delaware. Steve was the beloved husband of Merna, father of Jay (Aleksandra) and Karen, and grandfather of Jordan, Kylie, and Kaiya. Interment will be at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Lung Association
, the Alagille Syndrome Alliance, or the Lynn Cancer Institute.