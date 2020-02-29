STEVEN CHARLES STRAUSS, M.D.
On February 27, 2020, Steven Charles Strauss, M.D., of New Rochelle NY, and formerly of Chevy Chase MD, passed away. Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ruth; his daughters Marley and Amelia; his brothers Paul (Debra) and Michael (Sharon); as well as loving nephews, a niece, in-laws and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Phyllis and Leon Strauss. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Zion Funeral Home in Mamaroneck NY. The family will then be observing Shiva until 7 p.m.