

Steven Talkovsky

Of Bethesda, MD, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 66. He died of complications from COVID-19. A Brooklyn native, Steve graduated from New York University in 1974 and graduated cum laude from Boston University School of Law in 1977. After law school he clerked for Justice Maurice P. Bois of the N.H. Supreme Court. He went on to work for the Offices of General Counsel for the SSA, HHS and Department of Education. Steve spent more than 20 years as in-house counsel at AT&T, in Basking Ridge, NJ. and then the Washington metropolitan area. Through his work, Steve enjoyed many opportunities to travel and use his extensive language skills. Steve had a lifelong love of reading and enjoyed visiting used book stores. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs. Steve retired in 2010 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. He spent his last years in the Kensington Park assisted living community. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Florence; father Gilbert; and uncle Joseph Jacobs. Steve is survived by his wife Lydia Liferiedge; daughter Sarah; son Alex; sister Pamela; aunt Marie Jacobs; and cousins Glen Jacobs and Jimmy Jacobs and their families. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Steve was buried next to his mother at Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, NY. No funeral was held due to COVID-19 restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store