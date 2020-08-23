1/1
STEVEN "Steve" WHELDEN
1961 - 2020
STEVEN H. WHELDEN "Steve"  (Age 59)  
Died peacefully following a long illness on Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Raleigh, NC. He was born April 24, 1961 in Cambridge, MA and grew up in Arlington, VA where he graduated from Yorktown High School in 1979. He then served with honor for four years in the United States Marine Corps. He went on to become an original member of the AOL Sports production team. He was beloved as a volunteer coach for the Miracle League of the Triangle - a baseball league for individuals with disabilities - where he was able to express his devotion to people and sports. Survived by his mother, Sally Darner Nicholas; aunt, Josephine Darner; sister, Sally McClure (Ken); sister, Linda Bapisteller (Gerry); brother, Bill Whelden (Cari); numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, a grandnephew; and cherished friends and "adopted" family members. Services in Northern Virginia to be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Miracle League of the Triangle, P.O. Box 4193, Cary, NC 27519. www.mltriangle.com. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
