STEVEN H. WHELDEN "Steve" (Age 59)
Died peacefully following a long illness on Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Raleigh, NC. He was born April 24, 1961 in Cambridge, MA and grew up in Arlington, VA where he graduated from Yorktown High School in 1979. He then served with honor for four years in the United States Marine Corps. He went on to become an original member of the AOL Sports production team. He was beloved as a volunteer coach for the Miracle League of the Triangle - a baseball league for individuals with disabilities - where he was able to express his devotion to people and sports. Survived by his mother, Sally Darner Nicholas; aunt, Josephine Darner; sister, Sally McClure (Ken); sister, Linda Bapisteller (Gerry); brother, Bill Whelden (Cari); numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, a grandnephew; and cherished friends and "adopted" family members. Services in Northern Virginia to be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Miracle League of the Triangle, P.O. Box 4193, Cary, NC 27519. www.mltriangle.com
