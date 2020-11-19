1/
STEVEN YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Jay Young  
Steven Jay Young was born April 1954 in Chicago, IL and passed away October 22, 2020 in Goa, India. He was passionate about Chicago sport, politics, human rights, baseball, a good hotdog and good bourbon. He spent significant time in Hawaii, Texas, Arizona, Alaska, and eventually the DC area to be with his son. Steve embraced international travel later in his life and spent time in Thailand, Cambodia, and in his final days in India. He loved meeting new people, taking pictures, and watching life move by in different cultures. Steve leaves a legacy of photography (www.stevesnaps.com), and would encourage his friends and extended community to support social justice and fight for equality. If you'd like to do something in memory of Steve, please support the Innocence Project or your local Democratic party. Service private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved