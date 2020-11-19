Steven Jay Young
Steven Jay Young was born April 1954 in Chicago, IL and passed away October 22, 2020 in Goa, India. He was passionate about Chicago sport, politics, human rights, baseball, a good hotdog and good bourbon. He spent significant time in Hawaii, Texas, Arizona, Alaska, and eventually the DC area to be with his son. Steve embraced international travel later in his life and spent time in Thailand, Cambodia, and in his final days in India. He loved meeting new people, taking pictures, and watching life move by in different cultures. Steve leaves a legacy of photography (www.stevesnaps.com
), and would encourage his friends and extended community to support social justice and fight for equality. If you'd like to do something in memory of Steve, please support the Innocence Project or your local Democratic party. Service private.