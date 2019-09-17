

Steven I. Zeisel



Steven I. Zeisel, 65, died on September 15, 2019. Steve was born in District of Columbia on July 30, 1954 to parents Joseph and Rose Zeisel. He married Kathryn Chase Bryer on September 21,1990 and they were married for 29 years until his passing.

Steve worked for the Consumer Bankers Association for 28 years, ultimately serving as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Steve started his career at the Federal Reserve, before working briefly for Equitable Bank. Steve was President of the American College of Consumer Financial Services Lawyers, a member of the Federal Bar Association Executive Council, a member of the American Bar Association's Committee on Consumer Financial Services, and former chair of the Access to Services Subcommittee. He received his B.S. from Carleton College in Minnesota, his J.D. with honors from the University of Maryland School of Law, and is a member of the Maryland Bar.

Steve loved reading, painting, brewing beer, watching old movies, listening to Neil Young, and going to Washington Nationals games. He grew up in the neighborhood of Bannockburn, where he also chose to raise his own family. He is survived by his mother Rose; his sister Barbara; his wife Kate; and his three children Samuel Zeisel, Jacob Zeisel, and Anna Zeisel.

The service will take place on Thursday, September 19 at 1 p.m. at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the following non-profit organizations: Family Reach, American College of Consumer Financial Services Lawyers, or Imagination Stage.