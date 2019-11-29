

STEWART BIBBS, JR. "Stu" (Age 85)



Stewart "Stu" Bibbs Jr., 85 of Washington, DC, born in Texas November 2, 1934 and transitioned November 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann and children Monica, Gregory and Laura. He was a caring and loving brother, husband and father. Stu had a talent to make family and friends laugh due to his great sense of humor. He was a great provider for his family and fourteenth of his fifteen siblings. Dad's true passion was Golfing and was the self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys #1 Fan! Stu was a member of the U.S. Air Force, retired Branch Chief of the Passport Office for the State Department. In addition, he was an active member of The Walker Memorial Baptist Church in Washington, DC and served on the Men's Chorus, Mass Choir and Board of Trustees. He is gone but his light will never be out. The memorial service is December 2, 2019 at Walker Memorial Baptist Church, 2020 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. The wake is at 9:30 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m. and burial at Quantico National Cemetery at 1 p.m.