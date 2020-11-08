GLORIA JEAN STEWART
On October 31, 2020 of District Heights, MD, beloved wife of 49 years of William Stewart; mother of Allan Stewart, Sr. She was known for her smile and her love of her family. She also leaves siblings, Margaret Ruth and George Ruth; grandson, Allan, Jr. and Donovan Stewart; four nieces, three nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. at Impact One Church, 7230 Central Ave., Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Livestreaming @GoodMourningLife on Youtube.com
. Arrangements by Johnson and Jenkins. www.Johnsonandjenkinsfh.com