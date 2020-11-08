1/1
STEWART GLORIA
GLORIA JEAN STEWART  
On October 31, 2020 of District Heights, MD, beloved wife of 49 years of William Stewart; mother of Allan Stewart, Sr. She was known for her smile and her love of her family. She also leaves siblings, Margaret Ruth and George Ruth; grandson, Allan, Jr. and Donovan Stewart; four nieces, three nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. at Impact One Church, 7230 Central Ave., Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Livestreaming @GoodMourningLife on Youtube.com. Arrangements by Johnson and Jenkins. www.Johnsonandjenkinsfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Impact One Church
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
Impact One Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson & Jenkins
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-8800
