Stewart Kaplan (Age 88)
Passed away May 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. A resident of Tarpon Springs, FL who also lived at Leisure World in Silver Spring, Stewart was born and raised in Newburgh, NY. He was a devoted husband to his wife Lynn, who died in 2011, father to Elisa Kaplan Siegel of Chevy Chase, MD and Lawrence D. Kaplan of Bethesda, and Pop Pop to his five grandchildren, Mark Siegel (Sarah) of Palo Alto, Julie Siegel Weinberger (Jon) of Honolulu, and Jeremy, Ilana and Daphne Kaplan of Bethesda. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice or the Jewish War Veterans. Service and burial previously held at Judean Gardens.