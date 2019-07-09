STEWART PARTLOW, SR.
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Stewart Partlow, Jr. and Steven Partlow; two grandchildren, Isaiah Cade and Stewart Partlow, III; two sisters, Helen Redd-Smith
and Stella "Jenny" Partlow; two brothers, Edgar Partlow and Clyde Partlow; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Dewitt, Sr. and Ira Mae Partlow and two brothers, Dewitt Partlow, Jr. and Leroy "Buck" Partlow. Mr. Partlow, Sr celebration of life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, July 10 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery at a later date.