STEWART VAN REDFIELD, SR.
Departed this life on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory children Rita, Rhonda (Terry), Stewart Jr., Leslie, Brandon, and one adopted daughter Melissa; eight grandchildren, Danielle, Malcolm, Amanda, Matthew, Robert, LaTeeka, TaMeeka, and Antonio; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Frank P. Redfield, Darlene L. Edwards, Robin L. Redfield, Tracey Akparawa (Kingsley), and Laurieann Duarte (Derrick); one sister-in-law Charlene Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 20, at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD, 20785, Gathering at 10:30 a.m.; Memorial Service at 11 a.m.