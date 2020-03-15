The Washington Post

STEWART REDFIELD Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEWART REDFIELD Sr..
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

STEWART VAN REDFIELD, SR.  

Departed this life on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory children Rita, Rhonda (Terry), Stewart Jr., Leslie, Brandon, and one adopted daughter Melissa; eight grandchildren, Danielle, Malcolm, Amanda, Matthew, Robert, LaTeeka, TaMeeka, and Antonio; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Frank P. Redfield, Darlene L. Edwards, Robin L. Redfield, Tracey Akparawa (Kingsley), and Laurieann Duarte (Derrick); one sister-in-law Charlene Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 20, at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD, 20785, Gathering at 10:30 a.m.; Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.