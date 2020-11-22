On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Stewart Calvin Stevens Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered into eternal rest. Loving Husband of Katie Marie Stevens, and devoted father of Jalea Marie Stevens. Also survived by his father, Stewart Calvin Stevens Sr.; two sisters, three brothers, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery.