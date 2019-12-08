The Washington Post

STOUT HILL Jr.

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Community Presbyterian Church
3120 Belair Dr
Bowie, MD
Notice
Stout Jack Hill, Jr.  

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 of Bowie, MD. Devoted father of Lou Sullivan, (the late Tom Sullivan) James Hill (Janice), John Hill (Tina) and Jackie Fiora (Rick); dear grandfather of Patrick, Chris, Patti, Matt, Ryan, Matthew, Carla, Carissa and the late Jimmy Hill and Janie Means. Loving great-grandfather of Serena, Declan, Darcy, Gianna, Maisie, Maddox and the late Jax Campbell. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral service will be held at Christian Community Presbyterian Church, 3120 Belair Dr., Bowie, MD on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
bullet World War II
