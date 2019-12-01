

Stratos E. INGLESIS



Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born November 17, 1934, in Constantinople, beloved husband of Julia for 60 years and loving father of Rea (Kat) Inglesis.

Also survived by his brother, Constantinos (Popi) Inglesis, brother-in-law, Stavros (Annie) Papadopulos, nieces, Sophie (William) Penzes, Mary (Petros) Christidis and nephews, George (Athina) Inglesis, Panayiotis (Artemis) Inglesis, Stephan (Mary) Papadopulos. Great-nieces, Katherine and Julia Papadopulos, Penelope and Athina Christidis, Yria Inglesis. Great-nephews, Andre, Marcel, Julian Penzes and Phillip Papadopulos.

Stratos and his wife moved to Montreal, Canada, in 1964 where he graduated from McGill University. In 1972 the family moved to Potomac, MD. Stratos was known for his humor, kindness and love of the arts.

The family will receive friends at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a service following at 11:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or Hellenic Society of Constantinopolitans (HSOC). Please view the family online guestbook at