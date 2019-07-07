

Stuart R. Allen (Age 82)



Of Reston, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC to the late Earle and Violet Allen.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Nina, and his children Robert (Jeanne), Bonnie (Jim), Stuart Jr., with his first wife Sharon; Emily (Max), Jeremy (Rachel) and Jonathan (Angela) with his second wife, the late Sara Dabney. Stuart will also be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Zachary (Lauren), Jessica (Carlton), Lily, Connor, Hudson, Mckenzie, Shay, Bradley, great-grandson Jameson, by his brothers, Robert and Richard (Jan), and Nina's children John (Debbie) and Tami von Isakovics. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer with his first wife, Sharon.

We will treasure his wonderful stories of investigations during his more than three-decade career in law enforcement, the majority spent as a criminal investigator with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Reston, Virginia on August 10, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.