

STUART EDWARDS COLVIN, JR.

(Age 89)



Of Silver Spring, MD, died April 19, 2019, born to Stuart and Beatrice Colvin on July 28, 1929 in Washington, DC. A graduate of Blair High School he served in the National Guard 115th Infantry, 29th Division for eight years as a Staff sergeant. He was a 50-year member of Silver Spring Masonic Lodge #215, James F. Allen Royal Arch Chapter #33 and Montgomery Commandery #13 Knights Templar. Mr. Colvin was a fireman at Fire Station #1 in Silver Spring, MD and a Senior Construction Manager in the construction industry for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Llew Colvin; three children, Deborah Vere, Cynthia Hughes (Art) and Stuart Colvin, III (Carla); and seven grandchildren, Lindsay Bolt (Michael), John Vere (Jill), Christopher Hughes (Megan), Brittany LaClair (Paul), Katelyn Colvin, Brett Colvin, Shannon Merrell (Brandon) and four great-grandchildren, Landon Davis, Kailey, Kara and Maddox Merrell. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Colvin was a 50-year member of Silver Spring Woodside United Methodist Church preparing and serving the Holy Sacraments for 13 years. A celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, at 9 a.m. at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, 11800 New Hampshire Ave. Silver Spring, MD. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, MD. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .