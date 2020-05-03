

Stuart Haney (Age 62)



Stuart Haney, 62, died suddenly at home in Leesburg, Virginia on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Stuart is survived by his mother, Lila Haney; wife, Paula Leszyk-Haney; son, Colton Haney; brother, Stephen (Nancy) Haney; and sister-in-law Linda (Joe) Holthouser. He is predeceased by his father, William Haney.

He received his undergraduate from Cornell University's Hotel School, his Juris Doctor from Washburn University Law School, and his Master of Laws in tax from Georgetown University Law Center. During his college years he became active in the campaigns of his former home-state U.S. Senator, Robert Dole, and later served as an intern in the senator's capitol office.

After earning his final degree, Stuart began his professional career working in the Tax division of Arthur Anderson LLP. He later became in-house counsel to high net worth individuals, including the late owner of the Redskins and philanthropist, Jack Kent Cooke. Upon Cooke's death in 1997, Stuart served as co-executor of Mr. Cooke's estate, including the sale of the Redskins for a then-record $800 million. He later served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Salamander Farms in Middleburg, Virginia.

Stuart was as a life-time board member of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, where his greatest joy was getting to know and support many of the foundation's 2,700 Cooke Scholars over the past 16 years. Stuart served on numerous other boards, including the Gettysburg Foundation and the Journey Through Hallowed Ground.

While he had a robust career that led to his many engaging and often humorous stories, Stuart will be most remembered for his warm smile and infectious energy. He had a natural, yet powerful ability to make everyone feel as though they were his friend of many years, even if they had only met mere moments before.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation (44325 Woodridge Parkway, Lansdowne, Virginia 20176) in honor of their husband and father, son and brother. A celebration of Stuart's life will be held at a later date Please share online condolences with the family at