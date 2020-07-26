1/1
Stuart Hanlein
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stuart L. Hanlein "Stu"  
Stuart L. Hanlein "Stu", 82, of Holly Springs, NC passed away on July 17, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1938 to Harry and Hazel Hanlein in Washington, DC, and grew up in Takoma Park, MD. Stu is survived by his wife of 54 years, LaVetta; their children Candace Richards (Tim) of Holly Springs, NC and Kenton Hanlein (Didi) of Germantown, MD; two grandchildren, Tyler Richards and Alexis Hanlein; sister Susan Allder of Sterling, VA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Harriette Clark.  Stu was part of the first graduating class of High Point High School in Beltsville, MD in 1956 and received his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1960 where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.  He began his career at the Naval Ordinance (NOL) Lab in Silver Spring, MD, and received his Master's Degree from the University of Maryland while at NOL. After Stu's tour in the Army, President Kennedy lured him to NASA to work on the Man on the Moon Space Project where he had a distinguished career in the space program. Stu was recruited by the CIA in 1981 and served as a Senior Scientist with the Space Shuttle Program. Following his retirement, he served as a Senior Scientist with MRJ Consultants, Inc. and then as an Independent Contractor. In 2000, Stu and LaVetta moved to Knoxville, TN and then to Holly Springs, NC in 2018. He is probably best known for his love of puzzles, cross-stitching, stamp collecting and antiquing. Stu loved sports...JHU Lacrosse, Tennessee Volunteers Football and Basketball, Baltimore Orioles and most importantly, he was a life-long Washington Redskins fan.  Stu was interred on July 21, 2020 at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC with full military honors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. (https://www.thomasfuneral.com/obituaries/obituary-listings)  In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his name be made to Fisher House Foundation, https://fisherhouse.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved