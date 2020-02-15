

Stuart Meister (Age 77)



On Tuesday, January 28, Stuart G. Meister, of Darnestown, MD, passed away at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital after a long illness. Stuart was born in Bay City, TX to Mark and Marianne Hunter Meister. He graduated from Westminster College in Fulton Missouri and earned a J.D. from George Washington University School of Law. Stuart served in Vietnam as an Army Strategic Intelligence Officer from August 1967 to August 1968. He met his future wife, Carolyn (Lynn) Fennelly at the World's Fair in 1965. They were married in August 1970.

He was a corporate lawyer specializing in satellite and communications services. Stuart also received a Master of Laws in the Department of Environmental and Energy Law from George Washington University School of Law in 2000. After his retirement from corporate law, Stuart joined the Department of Justice in the Environment and Natural Resources Division. He retired in 2015. Stuart was a consummate professional both in his service to his country and as an attorney in his various professions. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and a steadfast friend. Stuart is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Lynn; his daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Kerry McKay, of Vienna, VA; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Robin Meister of Clarksburg; five grandsons, Hunter, Luke, and Connor McKay, and Liam and Declan Meister; and his sisters, Susanne Kern of Eagle Point, Oregon and Nancy Slade of Montgomery, TX.

Stuart's Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church located at 14139 Seneca Road, Germantown, MD 20874. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSA Coalition or the Native American Rights Fund.