

Stuart Stanmore (Age 88)



Formerly of Washington DC passed away March 3, 2020. Born on February 8, 1932 in Upper Darby, PA, son of Alfred and Maria (Taggart) Stanmore. Stuart graduated Upper Darby High School in 1950. He served in the Army during the Korean War before becoming a Linguistic Research Analyst for the National Security Agency specializing in East Asian languages before retiring in 1996. He enjoyed hiking, biking and other outdoor activities and a continuous pursuit of knowledge through books and local classes in the DC area. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers David (1938) and Donald (2011). He is survived by extended family including cousins Isabell (Noble) Torbert of Arlington Heights, IL, Charles and Lorayne Currie of Havertown, PA and many other cousins.